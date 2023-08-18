'Slap in the face': Mo'unga slams Farrell decision

All Black Richie Mo'unga tackles England's Owen Farrell in the semifinal clash at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. Photo: Getty Images

All Blacks first-five Richie Mo’unga believes England captain Owen Farrell should not escape punishment after being sent off for a dangerous tackle.

Mo’unga has slammed the decision by the Six Nations Judicial Committee to overturn fellow first-five Farrell’s red card.

The committee agreed with Farrell’s claim that his no-arms tackle, in which his shoulder smashed into the face of Wales forward Taine Basham last weekend, warranted only a yellow card.

Farrell was banned for four games earlier this season for a dangerous tackle while playing in the English Premiership for Saracens and has a history of suspensions related to his tackle technique.

World Rugby have said they will appeal the Six Nations panel decision to let Farrell off scot-free, with the appeal to be heard early next week.

As it stands, Farrell is free to play all of England's games at the World Cup in France, which starts next month.

By contrast Tonga player, ex All Black George Moala, was given a 10-week ban for a tip tackle during their recent match against Canada, ruling him out of the entire World Cup.

Mo'unga said the inconsistency has to stop.

"It's so disappointing that George Moala got ten weeks. My heart just breaks for him, so close to going to a World Cup. With him having a clean history and getting ten weeks, I thought that was pretty harsh.

"Then the Farrell incident after, someone who has history and who has been banned earlier this year, for them to turn around and say he's got a zero week ban, it's a slap in the face."

Richie Mo'unga fears the inconsistencies between punishments could affect his and the All Blacks' World Cup campaign. Photo: Getty Images

The decisions have left Pacific Island players fuming.

Moala's Tonga teammate Pita Ahki and former All Blacks Steven Luatua and Lima Sopoaga, who will play for Samoa at the World Cup, were among many to make their frustration's clear on social media, while player welfare advocates claimed it set a poor example and was at odds World Rugby's push to decrease the amount of head injuries in the game.

The long-term effects of concussion on players has been a contentious issue in recent years, with former All Black prop Carl Hayman one of nearly 400 former rugby union, rugby league and football players taking legal action against sports governing bodies over claims they suffered brain injuries during their careers.

Mo'unga is also incensed by the glaring differences between Moala and Farrell's punishments, saying the decisions had angered many of his All Blacks teammates.

"There are boys in this (All Blacks) camp who feel for him (Moala) deeply and a lot of Pacific Island boys in the camp who are pretty gutted about that scenario and the way it's unfolded.

"It seems there's a double standard going on, especially with the tier two teams and the Pacific Island nations around how they get judged or how they get treated.

"You look at someone like Farrell - and I'm not having a go at him personally, he's a good man and I adore his skillset and the way he plays footy - but the different way that he and Moala have been judged is shocking to be honest."

Mo'unga fears the inconsistencies between punishments could affect his and the All Blacks' World Cup campaign.

"It makes me more frightened for things in the future around this sort of stuff and how two teams or players can be treated so differently.

"If I was to do a shoulder tackle, I honestly don't what would happen because the punishments or judgements are so inconsistent."