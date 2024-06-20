Tight at the top of Metro rugby competition

Marist Albion first-five eighth Shun Miyake tries to evade a tackle during his side’s 70-12 win over Christchurch. PHOTO: MARIST ALBION RFC

New competition leaders Marist Albion make the trip to play Burnside on Saturday, who were knocked off top spot after a 30-22 loss to Sydenham at the weekend.

The loss saw Burnside slide to fourth, thanks to a congested table and wins for Lincoln University, Canterbury University, and Marist Albion – who put 70 points on Christchurch.

Just three points separate the top six sides in the Metro rugby competition, with Sydenham and Sumner following close behind.

Sumner will be looking to continue their good recent form – they have won five of their last six matches and hold the DCL Shield – when they take on HSOB away.

Lincoln Uni visit Sydenham, while UC will hope to bounce back from their 43-40 loss to Sumner when they take on Shirley.

The other matches, all between sides outside the top eight, see Belfast host New Brighton and Christchurch take on Linwood.

Metro rugby table: Marist Albion 34; Lincoln Uni 33; UC 33; Burnside 32; Sydenham 32; Sumner 31; HSOB 28; Shirley 21; Linwood 19; New Brighton 16; Belfast 10; Christchurch 6.

Alex Steinwascher’s winning goal gave Coastal Spirit a berth in the Chatham Cup fourth round. PHOTO: JIM WATTS PHOTOGRAPHY Southern League football

Coastal Spirit are still fighting for three trophies this season.

A win over Selwyn United on Saturday, along with a Cashmere Technical loss to Dunedin City Royals, would send them top of the Southern League.

Coastal are already in the English Cup semi-finals, and an Alex Steinwascher goal in a 1-0 win over Nomads on Sunday saw them qualify for the fourth round of the nationwide Chatham Cup, where they will take on Ferrymead Bays in two weeks’ time.

Bays beat FC Nelson 3-1 on Sunday in the only other cup match involving a Canterbury side.

The other Southern League matches taking place on Saturday see Christchurch United play Nomads, while Universities host Ferrymead Bays.

On Sunday, FC Twenty 11 will make the trip north to play Nelson Suburbs away.

Southern League table: Cash Tech 25; Coastal 23; Chch Utd 21; Nelson 16; Nomads 14; Bays 10; Dunedin 10; Selwyn 7; Uni 4; FC Twenty 0.

CRL Premiership

Linwood Keas have extended their lead at the top of the Canterbury Rugby League premiership, by virtue of an 18-16 win over Halswell Hornets.

That result, coupled with Riccarton Knights’ 40-0 capitulation away to Greymouth Greyhounds, saw the Keas open up a four-point lead on the Knights, their closest rivals.

Hornby Panthers moved up into third with a 28-16 win at home to Eastern Eagles.

This weekend, Riccarton will be looking to bounce back from their shock loss when they host Hornby at Crosbie Park.

Eastern host Linwood at Wainoni Park while Greymouth and Halswell will square off at Papanui Domain.

CRL premiership table: Linwood 16; Riccarton 12; Hornby 11; Halswell 10; Eastern 7 Greymouth 4.