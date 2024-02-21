Tough first-up 'grudge match' for Crusaders

Levi Aumua will make his Crusaders debut against the Chiefs on Friday. Photo: Getty Images

Crusaders coach Rob Penney is drawing a "line in the sand" to make a fresh start ahead of his side's opening Super Rugby Pacific match against the Chiefs on Friday night.

"The Chiefs are touting it as a bit of a grudge match, a bit of a rematch of the final," he said.

"We're not going there because this is a new season, a new group, and it's an opportunity for our group to see where they're at."

Northlander Rivez Reihana has got the nod to make his debut in Hamilton as Richie Mo'unga's immediate replacement at first-five, beating youngster Taha Kemara to the starting job.

Levi Aumua is also set to start in his first match for the franchise, partnering last year's All Blacks bolter Dallas McLeod in midfield.

Chay Fihaki is set to start at fullback in the absences of Will Jordan and Welshman Leigh Halfpenny, while Codie Taylor's sabbatical means George Bell is set to start his first Super Rugby game at hooker.

Veterans Owen Franks and Ryan Crotty are set to make their return to the team via the bench in what will be their first appearances since the 2019 season if they get on.

Kick-off is at 7:05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato.

Line-up: Chay Fihaki, Sevu Reece, Levi Aumua, Dallas McLeod, Macca Springer, Rivez Reihana, Mitchell Drummond, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Dom Gardiner, Quinten Strange, Scott Barrett (c), Tamaiti Williams, George Bell, George Bower. Reserves: Quinten MacDonald, Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Jamie Hannah, Christian Lio-Willie, Taha Kemara, Ryan Crotty.