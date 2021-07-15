Veterans return for All Blacks, Mo'unga back at 10

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has made nine changes to his starting XV to play Fiji in Hamilton with veteran duo Ardie Savea and Anton Lienert-Brown returning from injury.

Savea and Lienert-Brown will both bring up 50 tests for New Zealand after missing the opening two games against Tonga and Fiji.

Richie Mo'unga returns to the number 10 jersey with Beauden Barrett moving to the bench.

Photo: Getty Images

Chiefs midfielder Lienert-Brown had minor elbow surgery following Super Rugby. He replaces Rieko Ioane at centre and teams up with David Havili in the midfield after he impressed at second five-eighth in his first test for four years with two tries against Fiji.

Hurricanes captain Savea reinjured the same knee he damaged earlier this year and has, likewise, been held back from bolstering the loose forward stocks already missing All Blacks captain Sam Cane.

Chiefs lock Tupou Vaa'i is the only other member of the original 36-man squad who won't play a test after missing out on the 23-man squad.

Luke Jacobson replaces Hoskins Sotutu and starts at No 8, where he impressed against Tonga, with Akira Ioane beating out Ethan Blackadder and Shannon Frizell for the six role. Frizell is on the bench.

Damian McKenzie will start at fullback despite a minor injury concern after dislocating his finger in the first test against Fiji in Dunedin.

All Blacks squad to face Fiji in Hamilton:

1. George Bower (2)

2. Codie Taylor (57)

3. Nepo Laulala (30)

4. Scott Barrett (41)

5. Samuel Whitelock (124) - captain

6. Akira Ioane (3)

7. Ardie Savea (49)

8. Luke Jacobson (4)

9. Aaron Smith (98)

10. Richie Mo'unga (23)

11. Sevu Reece (9)

12. David Havili (4)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (49)

14. Will Jordan (4)

15. Damian McKenzie (29)

Reserves:

16. Dane Coles (76)

17. Ethan de Groot (1)

18. Angus Ta'avao (15)

19. Brodie Retallick (82)

20. Shannon Frizell (14)

21. Brad Weber (8)

22. Beauden Barrett (90)

23. Rieko Ioane (35)