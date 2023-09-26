Tyro makes waves with surprise wins

Jack Tyro finished 17th in his first World Surf League event at Bells Beach. Photo: WSL

A frantic week surfing the east coast of Australia has paid off for Christchurch's Jack Tyro who achieved his goal of competing in a World Surf League longboarding event for the first time.

The Sumner surfer finished 17th equal in the Bioglan Bells Beach Longboard Classic, 100km south-west of Melbourne, after winning two other events in the 48 hours prior.

Reaching the pro-tour competition had been a long-term goal for 16-year-old Tyro, who said competing at the event was an overwhelming moment.

“While surfing against the world’s best I felt nothing but awe as I sat beside them in the heat,” he said.

“Knowing that I was making them uncomfortable and giving them a challenge was a thrill in itself.”

It was a hectic week for the year 12 Hagley College student, who won the junior (under-18) division at the Byron Bay Surf Festival on August 27, before jetting off to Melbourne eight hours later.

The next day, Tyro was back in the water, and managed to narrowly win the final of the Bells Beach Longboard Classic trials.

Held at Torquay Point, Tyro scored 6.00 on his first wave alongside Australian Clinton Guest. Although Guest moved into first place with his next two waves, Tyro claimed the title with a 6.50 ride to win by 1.05 points.

Jack Tyro was all smiles competing at his first World Surf League event. Photo: WSL

As a result, Tyro qualified for the Bioglan Bells Beach Longboard Classic with a wildcard.

Tyro said he didn’t realise he had won until 10 minutes after the final.

“To think I was even in consideration for the wild card spot was overwhelming,” he said.

“Everything I had done had come down to that moment.”

At the Classic, Tyro finished third in his heat, scoring 7.10 from his third and fifth waves.

Although he was knocked out in the elimination round, Tyro scored an improved 10.00 while surfing against American Tony Silvagni to finish 17th.

Tyro was the only New Zealander to compete at the event.

His goal for next year is to qualify on the permanent roster of the World Surf League Longboard tour.

Tyro would like to thank everyone who supported him, and particularly the Canterbury Sports Foundation which funded his flights and accommodation in Melbourne.

He applied to access the scholarship fund before the event, with the goal of qualifying for the World Surf League.

Tyro is now preparing to head to the New Zealand national scholastic surfing championships in Gisborne this week.

He will be one of 12 Cantabrians at the event where they will compete for individual and team honours.