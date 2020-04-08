Why community newspapers are vital during lockdown

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
I have been chipped by friends around the country about our resident ‘idiot’ who coughed and sneezed his way through the supermarket here in Christchurch.
“I don’t watch the news. I just listen to what people write on Facebook. I didn’t know it was such a big deal.”
That was a wake-up call for me. How many people are like him? How many people are in an on-line bubble, full of pranks and conspiracy theories?
It’s times like this that the role of the media comes to the fore. The responsibility that falls on their shoulders during a crisis is never more vital. It’s not just those who use the internet, it’s those who don’t use it and don’t subscribe to a paper.
I remember when I did earthquake information updates for my constituents after the earthquake, although I emailed most, there were still hundreds that I posted.
The distribution of free community newspapers - like The Star - at times like this is vital to ensuring that people who are alone stay safe and connected. And to those “idiots” as well. [[tab]] Just maybe they could see in a paper delivered to their door just who is at risk.
Finally, I wish you all a Happy Easter – remember that a Staycation is a must. [[tab]] No going away to your bach if you have one! Stay homes and Save Lives.