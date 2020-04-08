Why community newspapers are vital during lockdown

I have been chipped by friends around the country about our resident ‘idiot’ who coughed and sneezed his way through the supermarket here in Christchurch.

Raymond Coombs. Photo: Facebook

I wondered how someone could behave like that. Everyone knows just what this highly infectious virus can do…or do they? I listened to what the man said as he left the court after being convicted:

“I don’t watch the news. I just listen to what people write on Facebook. I didn’t know it was such a big deal.”

That was a wake-up call for me. How many people are like him? How many people are in an on-line bubble, full of pranks and conspiracy theories?

It’s times like this that the role of the media comes to the fore. The responsibility that falls on their shoulders during a crisis is never more vital. It’s not just those who use the internet, it’s those who don’t use it and don’t subscribe to a paper.

I remember when I did earthquake information updates for my constituents after the earthquake, although I emailed most, there were still hundreds that I posted.

How do we let people know about the phone numbers that they can call if they have no one to deliver food (0800 24 24 11), or they are stressed out (1737).

The distribution of free community newspapers - like The Star - at times like this is vital to ensuring that people who are alone stay safe and connected. And to those “idiots” as well. [[tab]] Just maybe they could see in a paper delivered to their door just who is at risk.

Finally, I wish you all a Happy Easter – remember that a Staycation is a must. [[tab]] No going away to your bach if you have one! Stay homes and Save Lives.