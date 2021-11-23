AMP Capital sells Christchurch mall The Palms

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Its exit at The Palms is part of a broader divestment strategy by the the Australian-based AMP Capital Shopping Centre Fund, reported the Financial Review.
The 34,395 sq m Shirley mall houses a Countdown, Farmers, brand new Chemist Warehouse, Reading Cinemas, and a restaurant and bar precinct.
Adelaide-based Di Mauro Group bought The Palms in a deal brokered by CBRE’s Simon Rooney and Brent McGregor, the Financial Review reported.
Rooney told the Financial Review three of the eight bidders for the asset were Australia-based.
DiMauro Group's portfolio includes North City mall in Porirua and West City in Auckland.