Another door opens

Poolburn Adventure Hub co-owner Mark Williamson. PHOTO: ALEXIA JOHNSTON

Owners of the former Poolburn Tavern are proving when one door closes, the same one can open on to new vistas.

Late last year, the former Poolburn Hotel pivoted to become the Poolburn Adventure Hub for accommodation and The Hub for a caffeine fix.

These offerings have been drawing people back through the doors ever since, including cyclists, film crews, locals and visitors to the area.

The hotel, which was closed in late 2008, was bought by two Queenstown men, who have since moved to Poolburn to revitalise the facility.

Co-owner Mark Williamson said the building had operated as a shearers’ quarters after the last pint was pulled.

The owners had since renovated the accommodation quarters to provide a place with character for people wanting to stay.

Some stayed just for a night, others longer, making the most of what the area had to offer, including great fishing spots and the opportunity to explore the wider area.

"Located on the new Central Otago touring route, we get fishermen heading up to the Poolburn or Manorburn dams, hunters and the occasional rail trail cyclists."

Although Covid-19 had prevented overseas tourists from coming to New Zealand over the past year, many Kiwis were still venturing to the area to make the most of their own backyard, he said.

During the tavern’s heyday, the building was dubbed "the meeting place of the valley" and was a focal point of the community.

"The curling club would have meetings there, duck-shooters would stay for season opening, farmers would meet for a drink. We wanted to do something to be part of the community again."

That dream was now becoming a reality, as people once again parked up to meet for a coffee and then venture off on a drive or a walk.

"They love it because this has always been the meeting place of the valley."

As a result, the duo have been able to meet "pretty much everyone" in the area, including film crews working on a range of productions, including Mulan and Power of the Dog.

Another as yet secret production would be added to that list soon, he said.

The team behind the Poolburn Adventure Hub had plenty more plans, which would ultimately add new dimensions to the business.

The Central Otago District Council had provided consent to allow the business to expand in the future, to include a full cafe service and possibly a licence to serve alcohol during the day.