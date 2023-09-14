Christchurch city mall shake-up sees store spots fill up

Only a few properties remain for lease, none of which are fronting on to Cashel Mall. Photo: Geoff Sloan

It’s a feeding frenzy in the central streets of Christchurch with retailers desperate for a spot in the city’s CBD - which is shaking up its main shopping precinct.

Only a few properties remain for lease, none of which front on to the favoured Cashel Mall.

Among the latest changes to the shops in the main centre is the expansion of beauty retailer MECCA, which will shift to new premises three times its current size.

Its new home will be the two-level store previously occupied by Glassons, while Hallensteins has leased a new store on Cashel St between Augustine and Lululemon.

This domino effect moves the Glassons store into where MECCA was previously based - during the shift it will operate as a pop-up store in the BNZ Centre.

Glassons chief executive April Ward said the retailer was confident about the Christchurch CBD and was looking forward to the outlet’s new store opening in mid-November.

“We’ve seen the city go from strength to strength, especially over the past couple of years as the rebuild has continued.

“It has a great energy and optimism about it with a strong retailer mix that continues to improve and evolve over time.”

The new Glassons store will mark the first of the retailer’s new generation refits in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Nike is set to launch a new concept store this month in Richard Peebles’ complex, which is beside Westpac.

Outdoor clothing brand Helly Hansen’s first New Zealand store is open and already trading on the city streets.

German appliance brand Miele has recently opened a high-profile store on the corner of Colombo and Hereford streets in the Spark building.

It’s the third Miele Experience Centre in New Zealand.

Colliers retail-leasing specialists, Nick Doig and Annabelle Bramwell, said the retailers’ moves to much larger premises reflected the “increasingly busy” CBD retailing precinct.

“There are no vacancies facing on to Cashel Street and few options available in the laneways,” said Doig.

“Demand is set to outstrip supply and retailers are eager to see development of the final two sites vacant sites in the retail precinct.”