Christchurch Mad Butcher starts home deliveries

Mad Butcher on Ferry Rd. Photo: Supplied

A Christchurch butchery has started doing home deliveries as it continues to plead with authorities to allow the shop to open for the community during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Nicole and Shane Vickery, who own Mad Butcher on Ferry Rd, are awaiting a response from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment as to why they are unable to operate.

The Vickerys were disappointed they were forced to close the store after having initially consulted MBIE, which said it could remain open as it met the status of a supermarket.

The store is utilised by residents in Waltham, Phillipstown and Woolston as a supermarket because it sells not only meat but fresh produce, bakery and dairy products, and an assortment of non-food goods.

In the meantime, the Vickerys announced on Tuesday they would be taking people’s orders for an assortment of meat, produce and grocery items to drop at their homes from Woodend to Rolleston.

It comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern clarified that butchers, bakers and greengrocers could take orders online or over the phone as long as the delivery was contactless.

There has been big support for the store to re-open, and one resident even started a petition to keep it operating that has so far received more than 800 signatures.

MP Duncan Webb has also been working hard to convince MBIE the store fits the status of a supermarket.

He told Star News it is important to give people in the community another option as many of them walk and the closest supermarkets are several kilometres away.

"It sells pretty much everything you need."