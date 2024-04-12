Cosmetics giant to open Dunedin store

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Australian and New Zealand beauty and makeup giant Mecca has announced it will be opening a store in Dunedin.

Five online job listings for a store manager, assistant manager, operations manager, skin specialist and experienced makeup artist for a Dunedin store sent shockwaves across social media yesterday.

Many struggled to contain their excitement about the announcement.

"There goes all my money," one commenter said.

Mecca has a network of more than 100 stores across New Zealand and Australia, with the closest store to Dunedin situated in Christchurch.

The beauty chain features products from more than 200 makeup brands from around the world, with the perks of working at the new store including an "unlimited" 40% discount, according to the listings.

A Mecca spokeswoman said the store would be opening in Dunedin "in the second half of this year".

The brand was still working through the details of the store and its opening, she said.

The store is rumoured to be going into any empty shop in George St but the spokeswoman did not say where it would be located.

Golden Centre Mall centre manager Nina Rivett confirmed that Mecca would not be moving into the Golden Centre, and was unaware of where it would be located.

Nonetheless, she was excited about the brand’s arrival in Dunedin.

"I believe that the arrival of an iconic brand such as Mecca to Dunedin will be a wonderful addition to the city’s retail offer and add to the vibrancy of our existing diverse range of local, national and international stores," she said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz