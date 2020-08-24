Monday, 24 August 2020

End of the road for free central city parking deal

    1. Star News
    2. Business

    Photo: Newsline
    Photo: Newsline
    You will no longer be able to enjoy an hour of free car parking at Christchurch City Council-owned parking buildings from next month.

    The free hour offer was introduced by the city council in May to support central city retail and hospitality businesses recovering from the Covid-19 lockdown.

    The offer was put in place for three months only, which means it is due to expire at midnight on Monday, August 31, said council transport operations manager Steffan Thomas.

    "People using either the Lichfield St or Christchurch Art Gallery parking buildings after that date will be charged normal rates for the duration of their say."

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter