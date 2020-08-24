End of the road for free central city parking deal

Photo: Newsline

You will no longer be able to enjoy an hour of free car parking at Christchurch City Council-owned parking buildings from next month.

The free hour offer was introduced by the city council in May to support central city retail and hospitality businesses recovering from the Covid-19 lockdown.

The offer was put in place for three months only, which means it is due to expire at midnight on Monday, August 31, said council transport operations manager Steffan Thomas.

"People using either the Lichfield St or Christchurch Art Gallery parking buildings after that date will be charged normal rates for the duration of their say."