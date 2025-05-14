First retailer opens in expanded Shirley shopping centre

Homebase is on track to become the biggest outdoor shopping centre in Christchurch. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The first retailer has opened in a new $100 million Christchurch shopping centre expansion.

Liquorland has relocated from its old premises at Homebase Shirley to a larger 375sq m shop in the centre's new development.

Repco Marshland will open soon in the new shop next door to Liquorland along with the Lux Nail Bar.

The vacated Liquorland and Repco shops are set to be demolished to make way for food and beverage retailers Coffee Culture, Base Woodfired Pizza, Bootleg Burgers and Sakana Sushi, which will share a common eating area.

Colliers national retail property consultant Evan Harris said other retailers will open progressively as each separate building is completed.

This will include Mountain Warehouse and Bed, Bath & Beyond, which he said were likely to open in four weeks.

Bunnings Warehouse Shirley will add an extension to the northern side of its building.

Harris said the new car park on Marshland Rd is sealed and markings are in place.

The planned Homebase extension. Image: Supplied

The new Homebase extension will mean the entire complex will cover 10ha once fully developed.

A 4300sq m Woolworths supermarket with a designated click and collect area is set to be the anchor tenant in stage two, which has received consent.

Harris said a department store and a large format clothing and shoe store are still to be confirmed.