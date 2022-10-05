Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Four-level office block planned for Christchurch CBD

    The new building at 209-211 High St. Photo: Portus
    A four-storey $30 million office block, including a retail and hospitality section, will be built in central Christchurch.

    Portus Property is developing the site at 209-211 High St, which was where the former Excelsior Hotel was located before being destroyed in the earthquakes.

    The brand new building will include three upper office floors and a ground floor with retail and hospitality offerings.

    Constructed in mass timber to reduce embodied carbon and with a focus on energy efficient services, 211 High will be "an important and responsible addition to the Christchurch CBD", the Portus website stated.

    "209-211 High Street has been a part of Christchurch history since the 1800s."