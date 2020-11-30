Monday, 30 November 2020

Kathmandu chief executive resigns

    The chief executive of the outdoor clothing retailer Kathmandu has resigned.

    Kathmandu was founded by John Pawson and Jan Cameron in Christchurch in 1987 following their sale of the ALP Sports Clothing label. 

    Now its chief executive Xavier Simonet is stepping down after more than five years in the top job for a senior position in the Australian public sector.

    His new role is yet to be announced.

    Kathmandu chairman David Kirk said Simonet's departure was disappointing but he understood his desire to pursue a new opportunity.

    "We wish him well in the important work he will undertake. Xavier has led Kathmandu Holdings through a period of growth and re-positioning of the company."

    He said Simonet would stay on for the next six months while the board undertook a search for a replacement.

     

    RNZ

