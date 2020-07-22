New home for Smiths City's flagship store

Smiths City is moving from Colombo St. Photo: Geoff Soan

After more than 100 years on Colombo St, Smiths City is moving its flagship Christchurch store to The Colombo mall in Sydenham.

Smiths City chief executive Tony Allison said the new store - which will open its doors in October - will showcase a fresh approach following its change of ownership in May.

"We are excited about this new store and believe it will bring the Smiths City experience to a new level with a modern, inviting atmosphere, an updated product range and interactive events that The Colombo is known for.

"This will, of course, be supported by the knowledgeable, helpful staff that our customers always expect from Smiths City."

Allison said that following its recent ownership change, Smiths City had the opportunity to "think hard about what it stands for and what customers value".

The Colombo mall in Sydenham. Photo: findchch.com

Combined with the expiry of the Colombo St store’s lease in 12-months, a decision was made to seek a more suburban location, he said.

"We see ourselves as a valued, trusted partner in the heart of our communities and that’s where we want to be. Being in Sydenham, one of Christchurch’s most diverse and vibrant neighbourhoods, gives us the opportunity to connect with customers in a more local setting.

"The Colombo is Sydenham’s leading retail establishment and, like us, is locally owned and community-oriented. We are very pleased to be a cornerstone retailer alongside a wonderful diverse range of shops, hospitality and entertainment.”

Allison said the closure of its flagship store will signal the end of an era for Smiths City.

"While this has been a hard decision, we are looking forward to establishing ourselves in one of Christchurch’s iconic communities. Sydenham locals will soon be seeing our bright yellow exterior as we prepare the store for opening in a couple of months’ time.”