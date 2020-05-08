Support Local: 'Helping hand' packages for businesses

The team at Star Media is committed to working in partnership with local businesses to support them through these unprecedented times.

Star Media has developed “helping hand” packages to ensure your business can build back customers, sales and profits quickly.

With unparalleled reach across Canterbury through the digital news network, community newspapers, magazines and the flagship paper The Star, whoever your customers are and wherever they are based, Star Media is here to help you.

Talk to us about creating a custom marketing package that is as unique as your business, because no matter the size of your business, or your budget, Star Media has a solution for you.

If you are a new or existing advertiser the team is ready and waiting to help you with a personalised plan to market your business.