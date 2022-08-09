Whiskey and gin distillery recognised

Rob Auld on his Southland farm, which comprises a sheep and cropping operation alongside a distillery. PHOTO: JAMES JUBB

There are few tipples more traditional than whisky.

But that is not to say that innovation cannot still be applied in the sector, as Southland sheep and cropping farmers — and distillery owners — Rob and Toni Auld have proven.

The entrepreneurial couple operate Auld Farm Distillery, believed to be the southernmost on-farm distillery in the world, on their 200ha Scotts Gap farm.

Last week, the distillery was awarded the innovation title at the New Zealand Arable Awards in Christchurch.

The distillery makes whisky from purple wheat, black oats or even black barley, as well as a range of three gins from a base alcohol of oat, wheat and barley.

Event organisers described it as representative of the diversity, entrepreneurship and commitment to quality being displayed so often in the nation’s arable sector.

The history of arable farming on the property dates back to 1883, while the Auld family has been growing grain on the farm for three generations.

Rob Auld started with home brewing, using their grain, before distilling moved from the kitchen into the woolshed and then into a shipping container as the business continued to evolve.

It is now a fully-fledged distillery which operates in tandem with their farming operation.

Leeston farmer David Birkett was named arable farmer of the year; his citation noted he was a recognised leader in environmental/sustainable farming, with a focus on improving soil quality.

Federated Farmers immediate past national vice-president Karen Williams and her husband Mick, from the Wairarapa, won the environment and sustainability award, while the 2022 Food Champion was Angela Clifford, who formed the organisation EatNZ.

While Federated Farmers and other arable groups have held awards before, this was the inaugural combined event backed by all of Federated Farmers, the Foundation for Arable Research, United Wheatgrowers and the Grain and Seed Trade Association.

Federated Farmers arable chairman Colin Hurst was "absolutely delighted" with the calibre of the 80 nominations and the keenness of growers, food processors and industry players to celebrate the best of their sector.

Total production from the arable sector in 2021 was 2.3million tonnes, a 31% increase from 2018 when it was 1.8 million tonnes.

Last year, the sector directly produced crops worth $1billion.

