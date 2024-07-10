$10,000 reasons to smile for shopping spree winner

Melissa Sheridan with Star Media Home & Leisure Show co-ordinator Juliet Dickson (left) and Smiths City general manager consumers James Matthews after receiving her $10,000 Smiths City voucher. Photo: Supplied

Melissa Sheridan and her wife Rylee bought their first house a few weeks ago.

Now they will able to go on a homeware shopping spree, courtesy of a $10,000 Smiths City voucher Melissa won at the Star Media Home & Leisure Show.

About 8000 people attended the three-day event from Friday to Sunday at Wolfbrook Arena.

Melissa was at work when she found out she won.

“It was so exciting, I couldn’t believe it.

“I actually went and told my boss first that I won the prize. And so it was really exciting.

"I got to tell all of my colleagues and then I called my wife and told her as well, and she was really excited as well.”

A headboard and new dishwasher are the first things Melissa and Rylee plan to purchase for their Aranui home with the prize money.

Returning for a special 25th-anniversary show last weekend, the Home & Leisure Show was packed with inspirational ideas and innovative new products, as well as a programme of free seminars sponsored by Resene.

Star Media regional manager Steve McCaughan said they were very pleased with the outcome of the event.

“It was fantastic this year. Crowds were well up on last year, we had very happy exhibitors.

“So we’re very happy with the way in which the event went.”

A significant part of the show was the live auctioning of a tiny home by Tony Quayle from Property Brokers.

The home went under the hammer for $97,000.