$1m project under way to upgrade Bromley intersections, school crossings

The Bromley Traffic Project was allocated $1 million over three years in the 2022 Annual Plan to help keep Bromley School children safe. Photo: Newsline

Two key intersections and school crossings in east Christchurch will be upgraded as part of a project to improve the safety and accessibility of roads.

The McGregors Rd/Hay St/Butterfield Ave intersection and the Bromley/Keighleys Rds intersection will be upgraded with funding from the Bromley Traffic Project, which was allocated $1 million over three years in Christchurch City Council’s 2022 Annual Plan.

The pedestrian crossings near Bromley School will also be upgraded and additional crossings could also be added, city council head of transport Lynette Ellis said.

Ellis said the design work has not been done for the projects yet so the city council could not say what the upgrades would look like.

The design work and community engagement is the next stage of the project.

The city council aims to complete some of the planned upgrades - including sign changes, kerb alignments and work that is being done for less than $100,000 - throughout next year.

But the main intersection upgrades will not start until the end of next year.

"The current allocation is sufficient to get this project started on priority areas, however, we are working to secure other funding sources that will enable us to broaden the scope of works," said Ellis.

It was confirmed on Sunday that it had been successful in gaining additional funding from Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency through the Transport Choices programme.

"Additionally we’re continuing to work with Waka Kotahi to advocate for traffic signals on Dyers Rd," Ellis said.

"This is a measure that would remove the need for heavy traffic to travel from the industrial area through the residential areas of Bromley, which is a key issue for the community."

City council staff will also investigate a gateway-style entrance to the residential area to help slow traffic.

Ellis told the Pegasus Post city council staff will work with the community to develop and prioritise a list of projects once other funding sources are secured.

Residents can give their feedback on the Safe Speeds Neighbourhood programme until January 3. The programme includes a plan to reduce the speed limit from 50km/h to 30km/h around schools and 40km/h in neighbourhood streets.

To get involved in the Bromley Traffic Project, email Rory.Crawford@ccc.govt.nz.