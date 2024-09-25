$2.5m rebuild for popular holiday park

The facilities at a popular holiday park near Christchurch will be rebuilt after its toilet and kitchen were destroyed in a fire.

Christchurch Spencer Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park off Heyders Rd, Spencerville, is owned and managed by the Christchurch City Council.

The park will get new toilets, showers, a kitchen and dining area. A new TV/games room will be built on the site of the previous facility, replacing the temporary facilities.

The construction work is set to start in March next year and be completed by the end of 2025.

The temporary buildings at Spencer Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park will be replaced by new facilities. Photo: Newsline

The buildings will be linked by covered walkways and a shared outdoor area with a barbecue.

Hann Construction Ltd has been awarded the $2.5 million design and construction contract.

Council manager activities and events (outdoors) Colin Jacka said: “We’re committed to rebuilding a facility that enhances the camping experience while embracing sustainability and community values.

"This project is about restoring a beloved space for families and visitors to enjoy for years to come, helping them make memories for life.

"Whilst we have provided excellent temporary facilities we look forward to providing new, modern facilities to enhance our guests' experience."

The planned new facilities will replace the current temporary ones at Spencer Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park. Image: Newsline

Hann Construction owner Jake Hann was thrilled to take on the rebuild project.

“Hann Construction are excited to partner with the CCC and deliver a new amenities facility for Spencer Park.

"As a local firm, we are proud to be involved in enhancing an important asset for all local campers and day users."

Hann said sustainability and Māori cultural values will be included in the design, including Kaitiakitanga (stewardship – guardianship of the natural resources), Whanaungatanga (belonging and inclusion), Mahinga Kai (food gathering), and Wairua (refresh and rejuvenate).

Jacka said the council aims to minimise the noise and disruption from the project.

There will be strict controls on the movement of people and vehicles at the construction site to ensure the safety of campground users.