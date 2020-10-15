37 Canterbury businesses vying for NZ's best sausage roll

The battle of the best sausage roll is on. Photo: Christine Corn

The hunt for the country's best sausage roll is on with 37 Canterbury businesses vying for the top spot.

The inaugural Bakels Legendary Sausage Roll competition is under way with judging expected to be announced in a week.

606 bakeries across the country have entered and 1818 sausage rolls will arrive in Auckland to face scrutiny on October 21.

They will be judged on their pastry colour and quality, the traditional sausage filling and whether they are up to 'Legendary' status.

The winner will be announced the following morning.

There are 47 entries from Northland, 103 for Auckland central, 79 for south Auckland 79, 41 for Hamilton and surrounds, 80 for Tauranga and surrounds, 120 for Napier, Hastings and surrounds, 21 for Wellington eastern and south, 35 for Wellington west and north, 21 for Nelson and surrounds, 32 for Greymouth, Christchurch and surrounds and 27 for Geraldine to Invercargill.

The list of Canterbury entries:

Aorangi Bakery

Burwood Bakery

Pj's Pies

Pak n Save Rangiora

Percival Street Bakery

Rangiora Bakery

Rustic Bakery Cafe

Sockburn Bakery

Woodend Bakery

World Famous Sheffield Pies

Addington Bakery

Bakery & Cafe Ferry Rd

Bellbird Baked Goods

Buns Bakery

Cashmere Cuisine

Clock Tower Cafe

Copenhagen Bakery

Crafted Coffee Company

Get Baked

Gluten Free Holdings Ltd

Gorgeous Food

Halswell Bakery

Michaels Bakery

New World Durham Street

New World Fendalton

New World Ferry Rd

New World Ilam

New World St Martins

Pies & Coffee

Robert Harris BNZ

South Island Bakeries 2005 Ltd

Terra Viva Cafe

The Butchers Pie Shop

The Prebbelton Cafe

Una Cafe

Village Bakehouse

Woolston Bakery