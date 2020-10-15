Thursday, 15 October 2020

37 Canterbury businesses vying for NZ's best sausage roll

    The battle of the best sausage roll is on. Photo: Christine Corn
    The hunt for the country's best sausage roll is on with 37 Canterbury businesses vying for the top spot.

    The inaugural Bakels Legendary Sausage Roll competition is under way with judging expected to be announced in a week.

    606 bakeries across the country have entered and 1818 sausage rolls will arrive in Auckland to face scrutiny on October 21.

    They will be judged on their pastry colour and quality, the traditional sausage filling and whether they are up to 'Legendary' status.

    The winner will be announced the following morning.

    There are 47 entries from Northland, 103 for Auckland central, 79 for south Auckland 79, 41 for Hamilton and surrounds, 80 for Tauranga and surrounds, 120 for Napier, Hastings and surrounds, 21 for Wellington eastern and south, 35 for Wellington west and north, 21 for Nelson and surrounds, 32 for Greymouth, Christchurch and surrounds and 27 for Geraldine to Invercargill.

    The list of Canterbury entries:

    Aorangi Bakery
    Burwood Bakery
    Pj's Pies
    Pak n Save Rangiora
    Percival Street Bakery
    Rangiora Bakery
    Rustic Bakery Cafe
    Sockburn Bakery
    Woodend Bakery
    World Famous Sheffield Pies
    Addington Bakery
    Bakery & Cafe Ferry Rd
    Bellbird Baked Goods
    Buns Bakery
    Cashmere Cuisine
    Clock Tower Cafe
    Copenhagen Bakery
    Crafted Coffee Company
    Get Baked
    Gluten Free Holdings Ltd
    Gorgeous Food
    Halswell Bakery
    Michaels Bakery
    New World Durham Street
    New World Fendalton
    New World Ferry Rd
    New World Ilam
    New World St Martins
    Pies & Coffee
    Robert Harris BNZ
    South Island Bakeries 2005 Ltd
    Terra Viva Cafe
    The Butchers Pie Shop
    The Prebbelton Cafe
    Una Cafe
    Village Bakehouse
    Woolston Bakery

     

    NZ Herald

     

     

