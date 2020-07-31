$53m in shovel-ready projects announced for Christchurch

Photo: Getty Images

The government has handed out $53 million as part of its shovel-ready construction initiative to build a new youth hub and upgrade the YMCA in Christchurch.

Housing and Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods announced the plans to support young people in the city.

The Youth Hub - Te Hurihanga Ō Rangatahi and YMCA refurbishment will be partly funded using the $3 billion set aside for shovel-ready projects in the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

Land for the youth hub has been purchased by Anglican Care and will be leased for a peppercorn rent. The Government will provide $10 million for the project, which is estimated to cost $20 million and create about 100 jobs in the city.

"I’m pleased our young people will be able to access free wrap around services to ensure they get the support they need to move into training, employment and housing in this purpose built Youth Hub - Te Hurihanga Ō Rangatahi,” said Woods.

The hub will provide "wrap around support services for 10 to 25-year-olds in a one stop shop", Woods said, including access to education, healthcare, mental health support, training, recreation and employment through community organisations.S

She said government organisations, such as WINZ, Probation Services, Oranga Tamariki, Kāinga Ora and Careers NZ, will be invited to have an office at the site.

The YMCA upgrade is estimated to cost the government $43 million and create about 120 jobs. The plan is to first refurbish its current site and strengthen its accommodation on Hereford St, then build a new facility opposite the Christchurch Arts Centre.

“Our YMCA has been supporting the Christchurch community for over 150 years. This Government is ensuring we support them to expand their services to provide even more support for our young people,” Woods said.

The organisations committed to moving into the youth hub are:

Youthline.

Voyce.

298 Youth Health.

Christchurch Methodist Mission (housing landlords).

Catapult Employment.

Cultivate Christchurch.

Family Works.

The Collaborative Trust.

Community Law.

Christchurch City Mission.

Nurse Maude school nurses.

Qtopia.

The YMCA project will include: