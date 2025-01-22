About 20 assaults reported around Eastgate Mall in six months

Eastgate Mall. Photo: File image

About 20 assaults have been reported around a Christchurch shopping mall over the past six months with a violent pack of teenage girls allegedly terrorising "vulnerable kids".

Senior Sergeant Phil Newton told The Press the assaults around Eastgate Mall in Linwood were mainly minor.

It does not appear there was an increase in the number of reports to police over that period, Newton told The Press.

On Sunday, two teenage girls allegedly attacked a 14-year-old walking to a bus stop outside the mall, The Press reported.

The 14-year-old girl was allegedly kicked in the ribs and head.

The victim’s mother told The Press her daughter was confronted by the girls who attempted to steal her Nike shoes.

Her daughter tried to stop them but they “dragged her on the ground”, she told The Press.

"She noticed [out of] the corner of her eye that one had pulled a pocket knife out,” the mother said.

Her daughter managed to get away on the next bus and call for help.

The mother told The Press her daughter was "disappointed" no one came to her aid during the incident.

She believes the teens have carried out similar attacks in the past.

“They [target] the vulnerable kids and go in packs or groups,” she told The Press.

She filed a report with police and made a complaint to the mall, The Press reported.