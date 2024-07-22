Alleged rugby club fraudster's former home up for auction

The former family home of alleged rugby club fraudster Nicola Flint has been renovated and is back on the market. PHOTO: HARCOURTS

The former Christchurch home of an alleged fraudster has been renovated and is for sale again, just months after it was sold cheaply.

Alleged rugby club fraudster Nicola Flint. Photo: File image

"Begging You For Mersey!" the Harcourts listing for the Mersey St, St Albans, property reads.

Nicola Flint is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the Christchurch Football Club while entrusted with its finances.

She and her Kiwi husband Andrew Flint and their two teenage children left for the United Kingdom in December.

The family home, with a rateable value of $930,000, was left behind in the process, along with her husband’s building company, Flint Construction.

The home was bought by a property investor for $713,000 in April, allowing the rugby club to retrieve the missing money.

A caveat had been placed on the property after negotiations between the club and Flint’s lawyers.

Rugby club chair Craig Calder previously said he was very pleased by the payment.

“We’re delighted. That means we can put money back into reserves and stand as a solid club again,” he said.

Three months on, the house has been spruced up and is back on the market.

"With every aspect considered this family home has had a tasteful renovation, ready for its new owner to call it home," reads the Harcourts Merivale listing.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house has a new open plan kitchen and dining area and has been painted. It has a “generous” living area, a separate lounge and a fenced yard with spa.

The home goes to auction on July 24 seeking offers above $850,000, The Press reported.

PHOTO: HARCOURTS

Police have a warrant out for Flint’s arrest after she failed to appear in court in June.

She is unlikely to face nine fraud-related charges unless she returns to New Zealand from the UK.

Most of the funds she was accused of stealing were destined for the club’s junior teams.

A police spokesperson said they are unable to comment on whether they were trying to extradite Flint to New Zealand and did not answer if they knew her exact location in Wales.

“Extradition processes are on a case-by-case basis, taking into consideration the country and nature of offending,” said the spokesperson.

Flint is also accused of faking a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Andrew Flint returned to New Zealand in early June and was spotted in Invercargill, but returned to the UK after about a week.

His family have previously pleaded with him to return home with his children.