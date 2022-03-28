Anzac parades in Sumner, Akaroa a casualty of Covid

An Anzac day service on Wakefield Ave, Sumner. Photo: Sue Murray

A street parade will not take place in Sumner or Akaroa this year, with the traditional Anzac Day dawn service a casualty of Covid-19.

The Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association has decided alternative, lower key commemorations were more appropriate on April 25 amidst the Omicron outbreak.

“Anzac Day has certainly not been cancelled as such, but it will certainly be scaled right down to conform with Covid requirements. There will be no crowds, no parades,” said NZRSA Canterbury district president Stan Hansen.

The Sumner Redcliffs RSA will hold a brief service at the memorial gates in Sumner at 11am on April 25.

It will be a shortened commemoration service. The Ode of Remembrance will be recited and reefs will be lain. There will also be a flag ceremony but with no speaker and no seating will be provided.

Sumner Redcliffs RSA secretary Olwyn Palmer said, although it's a shame not to have a public service, they are following the Government guidelines.

“Everybody [in the RSA] is of the age they are very accepting of people’s health and respectful. We think that’s more important.

“We are doing something and commemorating them,” Palmer said.

The Banks Peninsula RSA will be doing similar.

“That is just the way world is at the moment,” said Banks Peninsula RSA president Jim Coubroughand.

Coubroughand said they would be placing the sand crosses at the memorials in Akaroa and Little River as they did two years ago.

“We ask people when they’re out near memorials if they wish, to place a poppy in the sand cross,” he said.

The global pandemic has meant public commemorations over the past two years have been downgraded, with people asked to stand at their gates at home to remember the fallen.

Hansen recommended people observe this again and said the NZRSA also has other alternatives.

“We’re suggesting members of the public go and lay their tribute at a cenotaph or memorial in their area at a time of their choosing,” he said.

“Also pay a visit to your local cemetery and go into the service areas. Perhaps lay some flowers on the graves and remember for a couple of minutes.

“There are hundreds of little monuments all round the city and suburbs that get overlooked.

“We’re urging people to go and find them, read the history of them, take an interest, take a bit of ownership and do your own tribute there.”

“They shouldn’t be forgotten,” Hansen said.