Covid claims traditional Anzac Day service in central Christchurch

A welcome - and fleeting - occupation of Cranmer Square will not take place this year, with the traditional Anzac Day dawn service a casualty of the escalating Covid-19 pandemic.

The Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association has decided alternative, lower key commemorations are more appropriate for April 25 as the Omicron variant spreads.

“Anzac Day has certainly not been cancelled as such, but it will certainly be scaled right down to conform with Covid requirements. There will be no crowds, no parades,” said NZRSA Canterbury district president Stan Hansen.

“It’s extremely disappointing. It’s sad we can’t pay homage on our special day but we have elderly members, we don’t want to put them at risk or put members of the public at risk by having big gatherings.”

Hansen said the decision was made at a RNZRSA presidents' forum recently, more than six weeks out from Anzac Day.

“Covid could really be running rampant by then. There’s too much planning involved not to make the decision now, you can’t leave it to the last minute.”

War veterans and their families marching into Cranmer Square during the dawn parade. Photo: Martin Hunter

The global pandemic meant there was no commemoration in Cranmer Square in 2020 either. People were asked to stand at their gates at home to remember the fallen.

Hansen recommended that observance again and said the NZRSA also had other alternatives.

“We’re suggesting members of the public go and lay their tribute at a cenotaph or memorial in their area at a time of their choosing,” he said.

“Also pay a visit to your local cemetery and go into the service areas. Perhaps lay some flowers on the graves, and remember for a couple of minutes.

“There are hundreds of little monuments all round the city and suburbs that get overlooked.

“We’re urging people to go and find them, read the history of them, take an interest, take a bit of ownership and do your own tribute there.”

Previous Anzac Day commemorations in Christchurch. Photo: RNZ / Logan Church

Hansen has practised what he preached by visiting Belfast Cemetery, near his home.

“There’s a beautiful wee cemetery there. I went for a wander there one day to see if there were any servicemen graves and I was quite surprised how many there were.

“They shouldn’t be forgotten.”

Hansen said local NZRSA branches in Sumner, New Brighton, Papanui, Christchurch Memorial and Templeton could hold very brief ceremonies.

“It will just be a few handpicked people to lay a wreath, recite the Ode, play the Last Post and then disperse,” he said.

“We’ve sent out the guidelines to all RSA associations throughout New Zealand so everyone is in the same boat.”

The NZRSA were also monitoring the anti-mandate protest in Cranmer Square but its dispersal and the decision not to hold a dawn service removed any potential for conflict.

Skin Frances checks out the latest batch of poppies. Photo: John Cosgrove

The iconic red Flanders poppies that signal Anzac Day are celebrating 100 years.

The annual poppy day appeal started in 1922.

Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association national president, BJ Clark, of Kaiapoi, said: “Over the past 100 years we have been able to do an amazing amount of work to ensure that those who served can continue their lives later on.”

After a year’s hiatus caused by Covid, poppies will once again be on sale.

All of the poppies in New Zealand are made by a team of 14 volunteers over the course of a year, led by Skin Frances on behalf of the Christchurch RSA.

The returned serviceman said: “It is all about contributing to the RSA and the good thing is you know all the money raised is going to welfare purposes in the community.”

The machine used to produce the poppies was designed by a team of engineers from Canterbury University eight years ago.

“This year, we aren’t making as many because there was already about half a million out there left unsold,” Frances said.

The cancellation of last year’s annual fundraiser almost crippled the RNZRSA, Clark said.

“The poppy collection is the only opportunity we have to get funds for our welfare and support organisation, to ensue we can support those veterans who have served and their families.

“For the funding side of it, last year was very difficult and while we received some government assistance and money from the Canadian Legion, without that we would have just sunk,” he said.

Clark said it was “extremely important” to keep the support going.

Poppies will be available to purchase and pin on lapels from April 16.

-Additional reporting John Cosgrove