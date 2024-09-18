Appeal for information after spate of suspicious fires

Do you recognise this person? Photo: Police

Police are appealing for help to identify a person connected to their investigation into a spate of suspicious fires in a northern Christchurch suburb.

A police spokesperson said there have been a number of fires in the Northcote area recently and they believe the person in these photos "may be able to assist with our enquiries".

"One of the fires occurred at a construction site on Main North Road, where a single-storey unit was set on fire along with a nearby skip (on) Monday, 20 May.

"Luckily no one was injured."

Police believe the person may live near Northcote Rd.

If you have information that may help police report it at https://105.police.govt.nz/ via ‘update report’ or call 105 and use file number 240520/2459.