Armed police arrest man outside mall

Eastgate Mall. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A 49-year-old man has been arrested after armed police were called to an incident involving a weapon at a Christchurch mall.

The man was taken into custody outside Eastgate Mall in Linwood about 11.20am on Monday.

A police spokesperson said: "As a precaution, some police staff were armed as initial reports suggested the man had a weapon.

"The man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon."

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court later this week.