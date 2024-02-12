Monday, 12 February 2024

Armed police arrest man outside mall

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Eastgate Mall. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    A 49-year-old man has been arrested after armed police were called to an incident involving a weapon at a Christchurch mall.

    The man was taken into custody outside Eastgate Mall in Linwood about 11.20am on Monday.

    A police spokesperson said: "As a precaution, some police staff were armed as initial reports suggested the man had a weapon.

    "The man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon."

    He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court later this week.