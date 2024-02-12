Armed police arrest man outside mall

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A 49-year-old man has been arrested after armed police were called to an incident involving a weapon at a Christchurch mall.
The man was taken into custody outside Eastgate Mall in Linwood about 11.20am on Monday.
A police spokesperson said: "As a precaution, some police staff were armed as initial reports suggested the man had a weapon.
"The man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon."
He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court later this week.