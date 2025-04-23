Banks Peninsula community on water restrictions after storm

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Residents and visitors in Duvauchelle were being told to immediately stop using water for "non-essential activities".
Christchurch City Council said heavy weekend rain caused a water treatment plant to break down, resulting in murky water that could not be converted.
In a social media post, a council spokesperson said an increase of water tankers to the plant over the long weekend had not kept up with demand.
"Level 4 restrictions are being put in place immediately, which includes a total ban on outdoor water use," they said.
The Duvauchelle Wastewater Treatment Plant was built in 1988 and services a community of about 180 residents.
The plant has been upgraded twice in 1996 and 2002.
A new water treatment scheme that would discharge treated wastewater onto land near Akaroa Golf Course is proposed for 2029.