Banks Peninsula community on water restrictions after storm

    A Banks Peninsula community is being urged to cut their water use because of a critically low water supply.

    Residents and visitors in Duvauchelle were being told to immediately stop using water for "non-essential activities".

    Christchurch City Council said heavy weekend rain caused a water treatment plant to break down, resulting in murky water that could not be converted.

    In a social media post, a council spokesperson said an increase of water tankers to the plant over the long weekend had not kept up with demand.

    "Level 4 restrictions are being put in place immediately, which includes a total ban on outdoor water use," they said.

    The Duvauchelle Wastewater Treatment Plant was built in 1988 and services a community of about 180 residents.

    The plant has been upgraded twice in 1996 and 2002.

    A new water treatment scheme that would discharge treated wastewater onto land near Akaroa Golf Course is proposed for 2029.

