Banks Peninsula community on water restrictions after storm

Photo: Google

A Banks Peninsula community is being urged to cut their water use because of a critically low water supply.

Residents and visitors in Duvauchelle were being told to immediately stop using water for "non-essential activities".

Christchurch City Council said heavy weekend rain caused a water treatment plant to break down, resulting in murky water that could not be converted.

In a social media post, a council spokesperson said an increase of water tankers to the plant over the long weekend had not kept up with demand.

"Level 4 restrictions are being put in place immediately, which includes a total ban on outdoor water use," they said.

The Duvauchelle Wastewater Treatment Plant was built in 1988 and services a community of about 180 residents.

The plant has been upgraded twice in 1996 and 2002.

A new water treatment scheme that would discharge treated wastewater onto land near Akaroa Golf Course is proposed for 2029.