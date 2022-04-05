Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Better access to Christchurch river landing needed for disabled people

    By Emily Moorhouse
    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Dallington Landing. Photo: Newsline
    Dallington Landing. Photo: Newsline
    A Christchurch support worker is frustrated with the lack of accessibility for disabled people at the recently opened Dallington Landing.

    Amanda Ross, of Aranui, went to take her children and a client to the Dallington Landing to have a fish-and-chip picnic, but was disappointed with the lack of parking close-by to allow disabled people easy access.

    Unable to leave her young children unattended while she tried to find a car park, Ross had to resort to parking partly on the cycle lane along Gayhurst Rd.

    “It just seems ridiculous to have no parking there at all,” she said.

    “It stops the disability community being able to enjoy the places that everyone else can enjoy really.”

    Amanda Ross (right) took her client Kayla Simpson to the recently opened Dallington Landing, but...
    Amanda Ross (right) took her client Kayla Simpson to the recently opened Dallington Landing, but was disappointed with the lack of accessibility for disabled people. Photo: Supplied
    Ross said there was parking at the other end of the bridge, but this was uphill which wouldn’t be ideal for one of her clients.

    “It’s hard enough sometimes to get to different places with disabled people and then you feel kind of excluded because you can’t go everywhere,” she said.

    “It would be nice to see them put in some parking and make them more accessible because it’s quite a nice place there.”

    The city council said after receiving community feedback the option for car parking at Rupert Pl was removed.

    “We’ve listened to what the public has told us and made some key changes to the design, usability and amenities of the Dallington Landing,” said city council head of parks Andrew Rutledge.

    Coastal-Burwood Community Board chairman Kelly Barber said while car parking at the landing wasn’t something he had thought much about, it could possibly be added in the future.

    “The landings have been done quite early,” he said. “There’s a lot more development to go in the red zone and so I guess it’s something that could be added down the track. I don’t know if it’s going to be in the short term.”

    Barber said the footbridges were the first phases of development and called it a “watch-this-space” project.

    “These landings and these bridges are amongst the first pieces of infrastructure being put in,” he said. “I’m sure down the track there will be greater access.”

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter