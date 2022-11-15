Bexley Park stabbing: Suspect urged to consider victim and family

Video: Star News



Police are urging a man seen arguing at a Christchurch park to think of the victim and a family at his bedside hoping he will recover from being stabbed multiple times.

Police are trying to identify a couple seen near Bexley Park early yesterday about the time a man walking his dog was stabbed, resulting in critical injuries.

The man and his dog had set off about 4.45am for their walk.

The man's family found him conscious but critically wounded at the park after the dog returned to the house without him, prompting them to go searching.

Earlier today, police released descriptions of persons of interest seen leaving the park around 5.10am. They got into a small white car and drove off along Pages Rd.

The man was believed to be in his 20s and was wearing an orange high-vis top, a hat and shorts.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves told RNZ's Checkpoint programme tonight the woman had been described as possibly being of Māori or Pacific descent, of solid build, about 176cm tall (5ft 8in), with long dark hair and wearing long white clothing.

The sightings were made by a couple who lived close to the park and could see the park's gates from their property. Their attention was aroused when they heard "raised voices sounding like an argument".

"They have looked in that direction and they have seen a man assaulting our victim that has taken place over a minute or so."

Police closed part of Pages Rd during their initial inquiries. Photo: RNZ

In a direct appeal to the two people, Reeves said it was probably a situation that had got out of hand and now was the time to approach police.

"Bearing in mind there's a family who have a bedside vigil around our victim up there [in hospital] who are just hoping he's going to recover from this thing.

"I guess if they just take a moment to think about the victim and his family now is the time to do the right thing - come and speak to us."

While it was still a bit dark there was street lighting including around the entrance to the park, Reeves said. The eyewitnesses did not see any weapon - just "a bit of a fight".

The information provided by the eyewitnesses was a breakthrough in the investigation, she said.

"This is what will actually change this case and I'm quite certain that those people involved ... they'll know now our serious this assault is and the condition our victim is in.

"I'm certain that they will have spoken to friends, to family. They'll be seeking advice what to do. They'll be nervous so someone out there will actually know who these people are."

She encouraged anyone who knew the couple's identity to contact police, anonymously if necessary.

Yesterday police asked anyone with CCTV or dashcam from the area from 4am onwards to check their footage.

There has been a positive response to the appeal and police were grateful to residents, Reeves said.

Police were still collecting this footage which would take some time to go through.

Anyone with information relating to the serious assault is urged to contact police via 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 221114/3294.