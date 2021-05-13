Briscoes: Report of knife incident at Christchurch store revealed as false

Photo: File

Claims an angry shopper pulled a knife on a store assistant in Christchurch on Wednesday have been revealed as false.

Briscoe Group Ltd said on Thursday no such or similar incident has happened.

A Briscoes' spokesperson said after the report in media it had reviewed CCTV footage from the Hornby store and spoken to staff members, in each case confirming that no incident of this type occurred.

Police have also confirmed they are not aware of any incident.

The Star reported on Thursday a staff member had claimed a customer pulled a knife on her after he unsuccessfully tried to buy electric blankets with a combination of cash and counterfeit notes.