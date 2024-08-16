Brother not aware Gloriavale man was being bullied

Sincere Standtrue, 20, was found unresponsive in Gloriavale's paint shop where he worked in October 2018. Photo: Supplied / Gloriavale

Warning: This story discusses suicide.

The brother of a Gloriavale man who died in 2018 has told an inquest he was not aware of his brother being badly bullied at the Christian community.

Sincere Standtrue died at Christchurch Hospital, 10 days after he was found unresponsive at Gloriavale's paint shop, where he worked.

An inquest is being held in Greymouth to determine the cause and circumstances of the 20-year-old's death, including whether it may have been self-inflicted.

Standtrue's sister, Rose Standtrue, earlier gave evidence that her brother was often isolated, shamed, and beaten at the community.

She said multiple Gloriavale members and senior leaders picked on her brother.

"As soon as [I was told Sincere was found unresponsive], I immediately thought that someone had done this to him as he was subject to bullying throughout his life," she said.

On Thursday, the court heard from Standtrue's younger brother, Endure Standtrue, who gave a different account of Sincere's experience at Gloriavale.

"I don't think his friends ever bullied him. I don't really know much about him being bullied when he was younger at school. He would talk to people and he did have a few friends," he said.

"I don't think the teachers picked on Sincere at all."

Endure said Sincere was "teased a bit" at school by his peers, which could make him angry, but he was otherwise a happy person.

"In 2018 before he died Sincere was relatively happy. I don't think that there was anything he was unhappy about. He used to whistle quite often when he was happy," he said.

Endure said his brother had aspirations for the future.

"I think Sincere wanted to get married. He was working on getting his learners licence, I think he was going to go for his test in a while. I think he liked his work."

The paint shop where Sincere Standtrue worked. Photo: Supplied by Coroner's Court/Sergeant Litherland

He last spoke to his brother on the morning of the day he was found unresponsive, on 23 October, 2018.

"I saw him just after breakfast before he went to work, we had done dairy that morning. He seemed pretty happy that morning, just the same. I think he liked doing dairy which involves hosing the milking shed, and putting the machines on the cows and removing them."

Endure said it was "reasonably easy" to tell whether his brother was happy or sad.

"Leading up Sincere's death I was in high school, I would see him at home every night. We would play together, things like cards and that."

On Wednesday the court heard from Gloriavale man Willing Disciple, who worked at the paint shop with Standtrue. He did not believe this workmate had taken his own life.

"It doesn't align with his nature and my experience of him. He didn't do things to purposely endanger himself. [In Gloriavale] We believe that taking our own lives is not a way to solve a problem, we're taught that from a young age and it is in the Bible," Disciple said.

"I believe Sincere would've found his faith a barrier."

The inquest continues.

