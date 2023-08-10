Buildings around former Rydges Hotel to be demolished

The site of the former Rydges Hotel on the corner of Oxford Terrace and Worcester Boulevard in the central city will become a busy worksite next month. Photo supplied.

While the hotel is being retained for redevelopment, demolition is set to begin on the buildings surrounding the hotel.

These buildings include the six-level carpark building to the rear, the two-storey entry foyer podium to the front of the Hotel Tower and the two-storey retail sleeve to the side on Worcester Boulevard.

Contractors will do their best to minimise the noise, dust, and traffic disruption due to the demolition work.

Taggart has been appointed to carry out the demolition and are working with Council and the tram operator to obtain the necessary transport approvals. Resource and building consents have been granted for the demolition.

The first stage of demolition work will begin in September and is expected to be complete in April 2024.

The next stage of works at the site will involve the redevelopment of the hotel, and development of the vacant site to its rear.

The hotel has been vacant since the Christchurch earthquakes, following lengthy discussions with insurers, which were finally resolved late last year. It is included on the list of problem buildings known as barrier sites.

Site owner Emmons Developments NZ Ltd are pleased to now be in a position to move forward with the redevelopment works.