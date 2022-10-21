Bye-bye Metrocard: Canterbury first in line for new ticketing system

Photo: File image

Canterbury will be the first region to get a new national public transport ticketing system.

The Government’s National Ticketing Solution (NTS), launched today at a ministerial event in Auckland, means passengers won't have to buy different transit cards in different centres.

Bus users in Canterbury will get a new smartcard but can continue to use their Metrocards as normal on public transport services until the new solution is implemented.

The first NTS implementation is expected in Canterbury in mid-2024, while all the other Public Transport Authorities will transfer over to the NTS before 2026.

Minister of Transport Michael Wood said the NTS will deliver a nationally consistent single payment system, providing a range of easy-to-use payment methods across all public transport in New Zealand.

“This is a key milestone in the journey to grow public transport use by providing a single payment system and a range of easy-to-use payment methods, no matter where you are in the country.

“Customers will be able to choose what payment method works best for them. They will be able to pay for public transport using contactless debit or credit cards, as well as digital payment methods like Apple Pay or Google Pay, while still offering the option of using a pre-paid transit card.”

The new technology will allow daily, weekly and monthly fare caps to be applied to travel automatically, meaning customers will be charged the best possible fare at the end of each day, Mr Wood says.

The NTS will cover fares for buses, trains and ferries across the country.

Once NTS is implemented, passengers will be able to pay for public transport using contactless debit or credit cards, as well as digital payment methods on mobile devices and wearables.

Environment Canterbury chief executive Dr Stefanie Rixecker said the announcement is a great result after many years of hard work during the procurement phase.

“After a large-scale, complex procurement process with many stakeholders, we are very excited to now be in the planning phase of the project and to be one step closer to delivering a world-class ticketing system.

“Improving the customer experience is an important part of attracting more people to use public transport and contributes to our wider goal of reducing transport emissions and congestion on our roads,” she said.

Environment Canterbury has signed a participation agreement with Waka Kotahi NZTA, Auckland Transport, Greater Wellington Regional Council, and a Regional Consortium of 10 smaller councils, to deliver the solution.

“We’re pleased to be trusted with leading the transition to the national ticketing solution as part of phase one of the project, and we will continue to work closely with regional councils from around Aotearoa as we enter the planning stage,” said Rixecker.