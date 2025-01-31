C-130H Hercules fleet to retire with Chch flyover

C-130H Hercules NZ7001 on Exercise Nocturnal Reach, RNZAF Base Woodbourne, 2016. Photo: Supplied / Royal New Zealand Air Force

The mighty workhorses of the Royal New Zealand Air Force are set to retire after 60 years in service.

From Antarctic rescues to combat zones to crocodile relocations, the fleet had clocked up 155,000 hours of flight time and 100,000 landings since they came into service in 1965.

The fleet of five C-130H Hercules will cease use on Friday.

The Defence Force will mark the occasion with a flyover of Christchurch Airport on Tuesday at 12.25pm.

Hercules NZ7003 being photographed from N72002 conducting Flare trials, flight serial 4-1 in the M203/M204 area with the PW 118 Flare. Testing being conductor prior to Excercise Surfrider. Photo: Crown Copyright 2010, NZ Defence Force – Some Rights Reserved

It said it had marked the occasion with flypasts over Northland and the central North Island.

Four of the aircraft would then retire to RNZAF base in Woodbourne, and the fifth would go to the Air Force Museum at Wigram.

Chief of Air Force, Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb, said it was the unique tasks that got talked about the most.

C-130H(NZ) Hercules aircraft from No.40 Squadron flying over the Auckland area with three MC-130J United States Air Force aircraft. Photo: Supplied / Royal New Zealand Air Force

There had been midwinter Antarctic rescues in -35°C temperatures, disaster response missions across the Indo-Pacific, short-notice evacuation tasks like Kabul in 2021, and operations in many combat zones.

These planes carried out the recovery of victims from Mt Erebus aircraft disaster in Antarctica, and loaded 120 people out of Banda Aceh after the 2004 Boxing Day Tsunami where one survivor brought his pet monkey.

"There was air dropping a bulldozer to the remote Pitcairn Islands in the Pacific, moving crocodiles and an elephant to wildlife reserves, and my own personal experience of a live and very unhappy pig as a gift from Bougainville Islanders," Webb said.

C-130H Hercules NZ7005 on the ice in Antarctica. Photo: Supplied / Royal New Zealand Air Force

In 2020, the government announced the ageing fleet would be replaced by five new C-130J-30 Hercules. The last of the new aircraft arrived in December.

Over the years, the aircraft received a number of upgrades, with the most recent being a Life Extension Programme in 2005 involving an extensive avionics upgrade of the flight deck and structural refurbishment, upon which the aircraft were re-designated the C-130H(NZ).

C-130H Hercules NZ7005 evacuating civilians in the Middle East. Photo: Supplied / Royal New Zealand Air Force