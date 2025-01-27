Call 111 immediately if you see Kimberlee - police

Have you seen Kimberley Rose Elley? Photo: Police

Anyone who has spotted this wanted woman in the Canterbury area is urged to report the sighting to police immediately by calling 111.

Police made a public appeal via social media on Monday morning for help locating Kimberlee Rose Elley.

A spokesperson said Elley is wanted by police for arrest.

Elley is believed to be in the Canterbury area, the spokesperson said.

If you have seen her, call the police immediately on 111. If you have information about Elley's whereabouts, call 105 (file 250103/9177) or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.