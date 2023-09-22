Campaign to allow dogs on buses in Christchurch

Jack Russells' Hazel and Spruce are the poster dogs for a man's campaign to get canines on Christchurch buses.

They were by their dad JJ Smith's side when he made a submission this week to Environment Canterbury asking it to reconsider its policy and allow dogs on public buses.

Auckland and Wellington already have some pet friendly public transport. JJ, Hazel told RNZ's Lisa Owen.

Smith also told The Press in Lyttelton it was harder to find a cafe that banned pets than allowed them, but the current public transport rules forced dog owners to be car-dependent.

Smith adopted Spruce in 2018. A year later he reached out to ECan about their dog policy and asked them to reconsider, but to no avail.

He has since gone as far as to run for Christchurch City Council and the Banks Peninsula Community Board to raise awareness about his cause, he told The Press.