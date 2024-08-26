Monday, 26 August 2024

Canterbury records highest number of new Covid cases

    Photo: Getty Images
    There were 1294 new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand over the week to Sunday - and 31 further deaths attributed to the virus.

    Of the new cases, 795 were reinfections.

    There were 115 people in hospital, with none in intensive care.

    The highest number of new cases was in Canterbury (216) and Waitematā (215) followed by Auckland (143).

    The previous week there were 1693 new cases with 28 more deaths attributed to the virus.

    There were 102 cases admitted to hospital.

    Total cases by location (updated 2pm August 26)

    LocationActiveRecoveredDeceasedTotalNew cases in the last week
    Auckland143255815301256259143
    Bay of Plenty4811896520711922048
    Canterbury215358987597359799216
    Capital and Coast8119371119719398981
    Counties Manukau106301706346302158106
    Hawke's Bay20886661828886820
    Hutt Valley56945851069474756
    Lakes19527441185288119
    Mid Central3310025622910051833
    Nelson Marlborough33831601798337233
    Northland63843121698454463
    South Canterbury1635942523601016
    Southern104198373423198900113
    Tairāwhiti92746150275209
    Taranaki27679621436813227
    Unknown12393924031
    Waikato7021604144821655970
    Wairarapa1826799722688918
    Waitematā215321594448322257215
    West Coast0163272316350NA
    Whanganui73575980358467
    At the Border*0412954134NA
    Total12842685687438426913551294

    RNZ