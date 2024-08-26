Canterbury records highest number of new Covid cases

Photo: Getty Images

There were 1294 new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand over the week to Sunday - and 31 further deaths attributed to the virus.

Of the new cases, 795 were reinfections.

There were 115 people in hospital, with none in intensive care.

The highest number of new cases was in Canterbury (216) and Waitematā (215) followed by Auckland (143).

The previous week there were 1693 new cases with 28 more deaths attributed to the virus.

There were 102 cases admitted to hospital.

Total cases by location (updated 2pm August 26)