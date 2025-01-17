One more team to knock over before Canterbury Country can challenge for cup

Will Williams took five wickets in Canterbury Country’s clash with Marlborough. Photo: Getty Images

Canterbury Country are a win away from competing for the Hawke Cup again after they claimed first-innings points against Marlborough at the weekend.

Country’s result at Rangiora’s Mainpower Oval saw them top the zone 3 standings. They also had a first-innings win over Nelson and beat Buller outright.

Rob Frew.

Country will now play Nelson next month in the final at Mainpower Oval. The winner will then play for the Hawke Cup against holders Hawke’s Bay.

The cup was last held by Country in 2023.

Coach Rob Frew said he is looking forward to the challenges playing Nelson will bring. He expected them to be more competitive than when the sides last met.

“(They) always put out a very strong team, and normally get a few guys back, they don’t play in their normal round robin games.

“So it’d be interesting to see who they have, potentially (Otago fast bowler) Jarrod McKay, depends if he’s playing first-class.”

Marlborough was restricted to 189, with Peninsula-Harbour quick Will Williams taking five wickets. William is playing for Country during the English off-season where he represents Lancashire.

Country struggled early with the bat and were 89/4 at one stage, needing to pass Marlborough’s total to book their place in the final. Sefton’s Mackenzie Smith smoked 87 off 112 balls to help Country rack up 259.

Canterbury Country last held the Hawke Cup in 2023. Photo: NZC

With time running out in the two-day game, Nelson finished their second innings on 31/3.

“We probably didn’t bat quite as well as we’d like,” Frew said.

“There was a little bit of pressure at about 80-odd for four, but we put together a wee partnership after that and it didn’t feel too bad.”

The three-day zone 3 final will be played at Mainpower Oval from February 7.

“Our objective was to try and get a home zone final,” Frew said.

“We’re pretty lucky in our zone, we’ve some lovely grounds, but it’s always nice to play at home at Mainpower.”

