One more team to knock over before Canterbury Country can challenge for cup

Country’s result at Rangiora’s Mainpower Oval saw them top the zone 3 standings. They also had a first-innings win over Nelson and beat Buller outright.
The cup was last held by Country in 2023.
Coach Rob Frew said he is looking forward to the challenges playing Nelson will bring. He expected them to be more competitive than when the sides last met.
“(They) always put out a very strong team, and normally get a few guys back, they don’t play in their normal round robin games.
“So it’d be interesting to see who they have, potentially (Otago fast bowler) Jarrod McKay, depends if he’s playing first-class.”
Marlborough was restricted to 189, with Peninsula-Harbour quick Will Williams taking five wickets. William is playing for Country during the English off-season where he represents Lancashire.
Country struggled early with the bat and were 89/4 at one stage, needing to pass Marlborough’s total to book their place in the final. Sefton’s Mackenzie Smith smoked 87 off 112 balls to help Country rack up 259.
“We probably didn’t bat quite as well as we’d like,” Frew said.
“There was a little bit of pressure at about 80-odd for four, but we put together a wee partnership after that and it didn’t feel too bad.”
The three-day zone 3 final will be played at Mainpower Oval from February 7.
“Our objective was to try and get a home zone final,” Frew said.
“We’re pretty lucky in our zone, we’ve some lovely grounds, but it’s always nice to play at home at Mainpower.”
Country sides aim to bounce back
Selwyn sides will look to up their game in the 12th round of the Canterbury Country premier competition on Saturday.
Leeston-Lincoln-Southbridge and Darfield went down last weekend to Sefton and Ohoka respectively who occupy the top two positions in the ladder.
Peninsula-Harbour were denied a shot at victory when their match against Cheviot was rained off with Harbour just 79 runs short of the win.
Weedons return to the field after a bye to take on Kaiapoi. They will be looking to leapfrog Ohoka into second with a win.
Ohoka play Peninsula-Harbour, while Darfield host league leaders Sefton who have won every match they have completed.
Leeston-Lincoln will travel to Cheviot. The teams sit in seventh and eighth but have the same points. The winner could rise to as high as fifth on the ladder.
- All games start at 12.30pm.