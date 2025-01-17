Watch: Crane falls into the water near Akaroa boat ramp

A crane has toppled into the water near a Banks Peninsula boat ramp.

Robyn Stuart shared a video on social media showing the after-effects of the incident in Akaroa.

The crane can be seen lying on its side and partly submerged in the water.

Stuart told Stuff she didn’t see the crane come down but heard the loud bang from her house.

She went over to check on the situation and was told the man in the crane was uninjured, she told Stuff.

Stuart told Stuff the crane was being used to help fix a pontoon.

Christchurch City Council head of parks Rupert Bool told Stuff they were made aware of the incident on Wednesday.

"Our contractor HEB Construction is now conducting an investigation into the incident, and has also notified Worksafe," Bool said.