Canterbury sea level may rise by 1.2m, climate change sparks leaders to act

Average temperatures in Canterbury could rise by 1.5 deg C by 2040 and 3.5 deg C by 2090 if there is no response to climate change.

These are some of the findings of a National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research report, prepared for Environment Canterbury last year, on climate change projections for Canterbury.

It comes as community leaders gather on Friday at an ECan event to discuss, building resilience against climate change.

Federated Farmers North Canterbury spokeswoman Caroline Amyes said farmers across Canterbury are already dealing with the impacts of climate change, with Banks Peninsula experiencing its worst drought in 25 years.

“At the moment, we’re in the middle of a drought, which is really tough. It means that our farmers are having to ensure that they’re got more resilience in the system. How do you conserve more feed at different times of the year, so that you can buffer that drier period?

“The other issue is, when we do get rainfall, it tends to be a lot of rain at the same time . . . it doesn’t necessarily have a great impact on pasture production.”

NIWA’S report found Canterbury’s maximum day-time temperatures could increase by between 2 to 5 deg C by 2090, minimum night-time temperatures by between 1 to 2.5 deg C and there could be 20 to 60 more days where temperatures reach 25 deg C or higher.

As well as this, the number of frost and snow days are expected to decrease, eastern, western and southern parts of the region could have 15 to 40 per cent more rain by 2090 and Banks Peninsula may get five to 15 per cent less rain if emissions are not reduced.

The sea level may rise to 0.5m in 50 years and 1.2m in 100 years.

However, if greenhouse gas emissions are cut, the impacts of climate change could be reduced significantly. Average temperatures by 2090 would be reduced to between 0.5 and 2 deg C.

NIWA chief scientist Andrew Tait said it is not too late to start reducing emissions.

“Nothing is too late. Every action to reduce emissions and greenhouse gases globally is going to be beneficial in terms of less impact of the change in climate. “The earlier that we make those cuts in emissions, obviously, the better the outcome.”

The target for Christchurch is to be achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, excluding methane, and to halve its emissions by 2030, from 2016-17 levels.

Tomorrow’s event at Christchurch Art Gallery, will feature guest speakers including MP Megan Woods, Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton, Climate Change Commission chairman Dr Rod Carr, ECan chief scientist Dr Fiona Shanhun and ECan youth rōpū representative Erana Riddell.