Canterbury under total fire ban over Christmas

There have been multiple scrub fires in Canterbury recently. Photo: RNZ

All of Canterbury will be under a total fire ban from Monday.

That means from noon on December 23 fires cannot be lit outdoors and all Fire and Emergency NZ permits will be revoked.

Fire and Emergency NZ said westerly winds are still creating dry conditions, even though it has rained this week.

There have been some big recent wildfires in Canterbury at Bridge Hill, Dunsandel, Kirwee and West Melton.

Fire bans have been declared in other regions throughout the country. All fireworks and sky lantern activities are banned on the Port Hills, Banks Peninsula, and Kaitorete Spit from Friday.

Fires have also been banned in Wairarapa as of Wednesday, Hawke's Bay and Otago.

Fire and Emergency NZ offers an online tool to check fire restrictions in your region.

Canterbury District Commander Dave Stackhouse said: "The busy holiday period is upon us with greater potential for fires getting started.

"This is on the back of sustained dry conditions and some large wildfires - such as Bridge Hill, Dunsandel, Kirwee and West Melton.

"We’re putting a prohibited fire season in place to provide peace of mind for people in Canterbury over the Christmas break.

"We’re also aware that farmers, forestry owners and other landowners will need to carry out some activities such as stubble-burning, so we will review the fire season status for some activities in January."

Stackhouse says people should consider the fire risk before undertaking any activities that may generate heat or cause sparks.

"If you have any queries about fire safety, there is good advice and guidance at checkitsalright.nz.

"The firefighters in Canterbury have been extremely busy with unwanted fires already this month. If we can all take care this summer, then maybe we can have a bit of a holiday break, too."