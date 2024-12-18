Fireworks banned on Port Hills over Xmas, New Year's Eve

The fire on the Port Hills on February 14 this year. Photo: File image

All fireworks and sky lantern activities will be banned on the Port Hills, Banks Peninsula, and Kaitorete Spit from Friday.

Fire and Emergency NZ Canterbury District Commander Dave Stackhouse said the temporary ban from noon on Friday, December 20, to 8am on January 6 has been made under Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency Act to reduce the chances of a large fire getting started in those areas.

"Historically, fireworks have frequently been let off in these areas, especially in spots which are popular with holiday visitors," he says.

"We do have a history of large fires in this part of Canterbury, which is why we banned fireworks on the Port Hills and on Banks Peninsula last summer.

"That almost eradicated the number of fires caused by fireworks over the holiday period, so we’re doing it again this year, and adding Kaitorete Spit to the ban as well."

Stackhouse says the devastating fire on the Port Hills in February this year was not something he ever wants to see again.

"Unfortunately, we’re still expecting higher temperatures and westerlies over the next couple of months, which will keep drying out vegetation and contribute to the fire risk in Canterbury.

"Fast-spreading grass fires are our greatest concern on the Port Hills and Banks Peninsula.

"It only takes one spark to start a wildfire, and that spark is preventable. We’re asking all residents and visitors to the region to help us keep Canterbury free of preventable fires this summer."

Last week, Fire and Emergency imposed a restricted fire season in Canterbury which means anyone who wants to light an open-air fire needs an authorised permit. You can apply for one at checkitsalright.nz.

"If you’re considering undertaking any fire-related or spark-making activity, you need to go to www.checkitsalright.nz to see what restrictions are in place before you get started," Stackhouse said.