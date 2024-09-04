Cathedral group on a mission to keep the fading art of bell-ringing alive

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Christ Church Cathedral Hand Bell-Ringers are looking for new members to pass their skills and knowledge onto - and ensure the next generation can still enjoy the art.
Hand bell-ringers captain Andrew Cox said the hobby combines music, exercise, and teamwork.
"We all like music and it's something that's unique - so unique - and we just enjoy playing."
"It originated from tower bell-ringers, when they used to practice in the winter and the evenings.
"The church would be cold, so they worked on hand bells and they could sit in the pub with a jug of beer in one hand and a bell in the other and away they go."
Cox said the group used to have 11 members but it has now dwindled to five.
"We shut down during Covid-19 for about 12 months, and we've never been able to pick up the full number since."
"It's looking a bit bleak at the moment.
"If only we could get another even three or four more players that would make all the difference."
He said there is no religious element to the group, all you need to be a potential member is a basic knowledge of music and the will to keep the dying art alive.
- Anyone interested in becoming a member should contact Andrew or Christine at andchris@xtra.co.nz or 027 2361146.
- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air