Cathedral group on a mission to keep the fading art of bell-ringing alive

A group of Christchurch musicians are on a mission to keep the dying art of bell-ringing alive.

The Christ Church Cathedral Hand Bell-Ringers are looking for new members to pass their skills and knowledge onto - and ensure the next generation can still enjoy the art.

Hand bell-ringers captain Andrew Cox said the hobby combines music, exercise, and teamwork.

"We all like music and it's something that's unique - so unique - and we just enjoy playing."

The Christ Church Cathedral Hand Bell-Ringer's recovered their bells from the post-quake rubble. Photo: Geoff Sloan

It is not the physical activity some might imagine, even though modern hand-bells can be traced back to the 17th century.

"It originated from tower bell-ringers, when they used to practice in the winter and the evenings.

"The church would be cold, so they worked on hand bells and they could sit in the pub with a jug of beer in one hand and a bell in the other and away they go."

Cox said the group used to have 11 members but it has now dwindled to five.

"We shut down during Covid-19 for about 12 months, and we've never been able to pick up the full number since."

The quake-damaged Christ Church Cathedral. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Before the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes, the bell-ringers regularly practised at Christ Church Cathedral. They restarted again after their bells were rescued from the rubble.

"It's looking a bit bleak at the moment.

"If only we could get another even three or four more players that would make all the difference."

He said there is no religious element to the group, all you need to be a potential member is a basic knowledge of music and the will to keep the dying art alive.

Anyone interested in becoming a member should contact Andrew or Christine at andchris@xtra.co.nz or 027 2361146.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air