Champion of children's rights recognised with New Year's Honour

Christchurch speech language therapist Jan Murphy has been recognised for her 42 years' service at The Champion Centre. Photo: Chris Barclay A speech language therapist who has devoted more than four decades to help remedy a child’s learning difficulties struggled to comprehend her inclusion in the New Year’s Honours list.

Jan Murphy was far more at ease discussing the work of The Champion Centre at Burwood Hospital.

It is New Zealand’s largest and oldest early intervention service for infants and young children with multiple developmental delays.

The 68-year-old, who is now a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, was drawn to the centre in the 1970s, that era of protest, agitation and questioning of authority.

“I guess it was a time in our lives when people were advocating for change,” she said.

“It was a strong time for human rights, Vietnam, anti-apartheid ... There was a backdrop of social change and I guess that makes you think.

“You say to yourself ‘social change needs to happen here’ because these children don’t have the rights that other children have.

“These children can’t go to kindergarten, they can’t go to a speech therapist, they can’t go to school because the Education Act of the day didn’t permit children to access all of those places.

“That’s what made me think, that’s how it began,” she said.

“I’m really, really passionate about all people being able to access the important relationships in their life, and that’s usually by communication isn’t it?”

“When little infants and children have challenges to their development, communication is one of the things that can be very difficult. It’s difficult for them, their mums and dads and their brothers and sisters.

“My passion has always been that irrespective of who you are you have the right to live your life to the fullest and be the best that you can be.”

Jan Murphy has dedicated her working life to enhancing children's lives. Photo: Supplied Now, as she approaches her 43rd year with the centre, Murphy is assuming a part-time role ahead of retirement sometime in 2021.

And when the time comes Murphy will leave with a sense of satisfaction no New Year’s gong can match given the progress that has been made during her tenure.

“Where I came from (1970s), lots of little children who had challenges to their development didn’t have any access to support, and their mums and dads didn’t either. It was a very lonely place.”

Not so today as 80 staff, all female and mostly part-time, specialise in a variety of disciplines to boost the learning process for prematurely born babies, babies with neurological issues through to six-year-olds.

On a typical morning, the infant or child and their parents/caregiver will spend three hours rotating between a speech language therapist, early intervention teacher, physiotherapist, occupational therapist, music specialist, computer specialist and play specialist.

When they head to daycare or kindergarten an early intervention educator is also on hand.

“So much more is known and there is a much greater understanding of how children develop but it’s like anything in life, you can’t just think that’s that done, you can never take your foot off the pedal,” Murphy warned.

She described her task as “incredibly humbling” when deflecting praise to her co-workers, the children and their parents.

“These little children are brave, they have a lot of courage and they work hard to do the things that other children might do naturally.

“Their mums and dads have to be very brave too because they have to support their children to do things that don’t come easily.”

Murphy has dealt with more than 2000 families over the years, and cherishes ongoing relationships with the child and their parents.

“Because it really is a community, because it really is a team around the child and about the whole family, rich, long-standing relationships are formed,” she said.

“The families come back to visit, come back to say hello at Christmas or come back when some event has happened in their lives and they’ll want to share.

“You’ll be invited to share some news of someone who is now 35.”

Murphy’s news, that recognition “for services to education and children with intellectual disabilities” - terminology she resists - also drew attention yesterday, leaving her reluctantly in the limelight.

“It has been a privilege to work with so many courageous children and their families and whilst I am overwhelmed to receive this award I feel that in part I receive it for them,” she said, emphasising The Champion Centre embodies a team effort.

“It is,” she insists, “it absolutely is.”

