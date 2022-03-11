Changes planned for crash-prone Christchurch intersection

The intersection of Troup Drive and Whiteleigh Ave was the site of 19 crashes between 2010 and 2019. Photo: Star News

An intersection near the Tower Junction shopping centre that has been the site of multiple crashes is set to get some changes.

Nineteen crashes were recorded at the intersection of Troup Drive and Whiteleigh Ave between 2010 and 2019, resulting in 12 people being injured.

Two 75mm raised platforms to slow traffic will be installed after they were approved by the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board at a meeting last week.

No crashes have been recorded at the site since 2019. However, the intersection is described as having a medium-to-high personal risk factor in a Christchurch City Council report to the board.

"Raised platforms would reduce the speeds of vehicles entering and exiting Troup Drive," the report stated.

Jimmy Chen.

The first raised platform will be in the exit lane of Whiteleigh Ave for motorists turning into Troup Drive which leads to the shopping centre.

The other will be in the exit lane from Troup Drive into Whiteleigh Ave.

Among the 19 crashes, seven involved cyclists, two involved motorcyclists and one involved a pedestrian.

Hornby Ward city councillor Jimmy Chen moved the recommendation, saying he approved of the measures to reduce the speed of traffic at the intersection.

“This can ... reduce the conflict between the motorised vehicles and cyclists. I think that’s very, very good,” Chen said.

Hornby Ward city councillor Anne Galloway also voiced support.

Anne Galloway.

"It’s great to see decision making, and money being spent and resources being targeted in areas that definitely have been identified as areas that need this sort of treatment," she said.

The combined price tag of the two raised platforms will be about $57,000, the report said.

This will come from the Christchurch regeneration acceleration facility safety budget, which is fully funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.