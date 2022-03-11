Changes planned for crash-prone Christchurch intersection

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Nineteen crashes were recorded at the intersection of Troup Drive and Whiteleigh Ave between 2010 and 2019, resulting in 12 people being injured.
Two 75mm raised platforms to slow traffic will be installed after they were approved by the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board at a meeting last week.
No crashes have been recorded at the site since 2019. However, the intersection is described as having a medium-to-high personal risk factor in a Christchurch City Council report to the board.
"Raised platforms would reduce the speeds of vehicles entering and exiting Troup Drive," the report stated.
The other will be in the exit lane from Troup Drive into Whiteleigh Ave.
Among the 19 crashes, seven involved cyclists, two involved motorcyclists and one involved a pedestrian.
Hornby Ward city councillor Jimmy Chen moved the recommendation, saying he approved of the measures to reduce the speed of traffic at the intersection.
“This can ... reduce the conflict between the motorised vehicles and cyclists. I think that’s very, very good,” Chen said.
Hornby Ward city councillor Anne Galloway also voiced support.
The combined price tag of the two raised platforms will be about $57,000, the report said.
This will come from the Christchurch regeneration acceleration facility safety budget, which is fully funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.