Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Charlie's ready to leave the coop: Unwanted animals swamp Christchurch SPCA

    By Matt Slaughter
    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Natasha Sutton with Charlie the rooster, one of 289 animals in need of a home. Photo: Geoff Sloan ​
    Natasha Sutton with Charlie the rooster, one of 289 animals in need of a home. Photo: Geoff Sloan ​
    Four months ago, Charlie the rooster was abandoned.

    Nearly 120 days after being found at a Rolleston early childhood centre and taken to the SPCA's Christchurch Centre in Hornby, he is still looking for a loving family to take him in.

    He has made himself at home at the SPCA, but it is now time for him to leave the coop.

    One of Natasha Sutton's 289 animals in need of a home. Photo: Geoff Sloan ​
    One of Natasha Sutton's 289 animals in need of a home. Photo: Geoff Sloan ​
    The centre’s Natasha Sutton said Charlie is sociable and would make a great pet.

    “For a rooster, he’s really quite sweet. He’s quite friendly, he’ll kind of come and see you when you go and feed him.

    “He’ll come over and say hello and wait for his feed.”

    Sutton said Charlie is well behaved and does not crow as loudly as some may expect.

    Charlie is just one of 289 animals in need of owners at the SPCA’s centre.

    The centre has about 150 more animals than usual for this time of year. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    The centre has about 150 more animals than usual for this time of year. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    The centre has about 150 more animals than usual for this time of year.

    It has 19 horses waiting for homes. During normal times, there are usually “one or two,” Sutton said.

    Said Sutton: “At the moment, unfortunately, with the drought that we’ve had and lack of feed, people are struggling to feed their horses, they’re getting really skinny and we’re getting a lot more in.”

    She said there are 200 cats at the centre and this is potentially because last breeding season was longer due to warmer weather.

    The future of the animals at the centre is safe and all will stay there until they find homes.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter