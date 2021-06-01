Charlie's ready to leave the coop: Unwanted animals swamp Christchurch SPCA

Natasha Sutton with Charlie the rooster, one of 289 animals in need of a home. Photo: Geoff Sloan ​

Four months ago, Charlie the rooster was abandoned.

Nearly 120 days after being found at a Rolleston early childhood centre and taken to the SPCA's Christchurch Centre in Hornby, he is still looking for a loving family to take him in.

He has made himself at home at the SPCA, but it is now time for him to leave the coop.

The centre’s Natasha Sutton said Charlie is sociable and would make a great pet.

“For a rooster, he’s really quite sweet. He’s quite friendly, he’ll kind of come and see you when you go and feed him.

“He’ll come over and say hello and wait for his feed.”

Sutton said Charlie is well behaved and does not crow as loudly as some may expect.

Charlie is just one of 289 animals in need of owners at the SPCA’s centre.

The centre has about 150 more animals than usual for this time of year.

It has 19 horses waiting for homes. During normal times, there are usually “one or two,” Sutton said.

Said Sutton: “At the moment, unfortunately, with the drought that we’ve had and lack of feed, people are struggling to feed their horses, they’re getting really skinny and we’re getting a lot more in.”

She said there are 200 cats at the centre and this is potentially because last breeding season was longer due to warmer weather.

The future of the animals at the centre is safe and all will stay there until they find homes.