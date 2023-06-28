Chch-Akaroa Rd reopens after major slip

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Fire crews were alerted at about 7.15am to the slip on the rural State Highway 75.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency released a statement at 7.30am to alert that there had been flooding between Birdlings Flat and Little River.
Fire and Emergency’s Alex Norris said contractors have engaged as well as police.
"When we got the call, the person on the line said it was still moving - so we treated it as a dangerous thing," Norris told NZME.
"We wanted to make sure it was safe in case a car tried to get past, so we closed the road."
"The [fire crews] are just being released from the scene, they’re handing over to appropriate authorities."
The road reopened at 8.45am with stop/go traffic management and reduced speed limits.
Waka Kotahi advised motorists to expect delays and take extra care on wet roads.