Chch-Akaroa Rd reopens after major slip

Fire crews were alerted at approximately 7.15am to the slip on the rural State Highway 75, the Christchurch-Akaroa Rd which passes between the two districts. Photo: NZ Herald

The main route between Christchurch and Akaroa has reopened after a slip described as "moving" by a caller to emergency services closed the road.

Fire crews were alerted at about 7.15am to the slip on the rural State Highway 75.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency released a statement at 7.30am to alert that there had been flooding between Birdlings Flat and Little River.

Fire and Emergency’s Alex Norris said contractors have engaged as well as police.

"When we got the call, the person on the line said it was still moving - so we treated it as a dangerous thing," Norris told NZME.

"We wanted to make sure it was safe in case a car tried to get past, so we closed the road."

Five fire crews attended the incident and contractors were working to clear the debris from the slip, which is 3km from Little River.

"The [fire crews] are just being released from the scene, they’re handing over to appropriate authorities."

The road reopened at 8.45am with stop/go traffic management and reduced speed limits.

Waka Kotahi advised motorists to expect delays and take extra care on wet roads.